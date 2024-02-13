Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar treaty is ‘necessary’, Grande-Marlaska says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2024

Spain’s Minister for the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said at the weekend that “there will be” a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, adding the deal was necessary for the good of communities on either side of the border. He was speaking in an interview with Europa Sur newspaper during a visit to Algeciras on Friday to announce...

