Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar, UK and Spain discuss Brexit MoUs in Madrid

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2020

The Governments of Gibraltar, UK and Spain met in Madrid yesterday to discuss Memorandum of Understandings for Citizens’ Rights, Police and Customs Cooperation and the Environment ahead of the Brexit deadline.

The MoUs will apply as from January 31, when Gibraltar and UK are due to leave the EU.

The meeting saw the three governments discuss the implementation of the MoUs agreed under the Withdrawal Agreement and to prepare for the first meetings of the Committees established under the MoUs.

These MoUs will apply from the beginning to the end of the implementation period set out in the Withdrawal Agreement, expected to be from 1 February to 31 December 2020.

During this period EU law will continue to apply to Gibraltar in the same way as it has applied until now, including in relation to free movement and border fluidity EU regimes.

The meeting was attended by officials and technical experts from the three governments, and eight Gibraltar Government officials were present, led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

“The meeting was held in a constructive and cooperative manner with a clear commitment shared between the three governments to give effect to the commitments entered into,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“It was agreed that the first round of meetings of the Committees will take place in Algeciras towards the end of February.”

