Thu 6th May, 2021

Gibraltar Under 15 in FIBA Skills challenge this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2021

Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association (GABBA) will be hosting the FIBA under 15 Skills Challenge this weekend. The event will be held at Victoria Stadium Sports Hall (the old gym). Similar to last summers skills challenge Gibraltar will be competing against teams from abroad via virtual means where their physical opponents will be hundreds of miles...

