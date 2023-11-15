Gibraltar Under 17 matches to be streamed

Gibraltar Under 17s start their group matches today Wednesday with their first match against Belgium. Gibraltar will then have to wait until before their next match with Israel having confirmed they have withdrawn from the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales have confirmed that as Israel have withdrawn from UEFA's U17 Championship Qualifiers, all three Group 12 matches will be streamed live on their online platform RedWall+.

Matches will be free to watch, but viewers will need to register an account on the platform to watch the streams.

Here are the links to all three Group 12 matches, and you can register once you click on the link

Belgium v Gibraltar – https://redwallplus.wales/movie-details/4235

Cymru v Belgium – https://redwallplus.wales/movie-details/4237

Cymru v Gibraltar – https://redwallplus.wales/movie-details/4238