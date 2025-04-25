Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race announced at London Marathon Show

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, announced the Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race at the TCS London Marathon Show, held at the Excel Centre in London.

The race will take place in Gibraltar from February 28 to March 1, 2026, and is organised by Race Director Dion Mifsud in collaboration with the Gibraltar Tourist Board. It forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to develop sports-led events, in partnership with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and the Ministry of Sport.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board hosted an exhibitor stand at the Marathon Show to promote the race and the Rock as a destination. Mr Santos attended the event to meet with promoters, exhibitors and other stakeholders.

The endurance race will feature two opening challenges on February 28 an early morning start at 7am, followed by a late afternoon race at 5pm, designed to showcase Gibraltar’s views under the setting sun. The event will conclude with a grand finale on March 1.

Participants will follow a demanding course through the World War II Tunnels, along the Bastion Walls, past the Moorish Castle, up to O’Hara’s Battery, and into St Michael’s Cave. The event aims to combine physical endurance with Gibraltar’s historical and natural landmarks.

Mr Santos said: “The Ministry of Tourism is thrilled to collaborate in this event which will appeal to runners, thrill seekers, history enthusiasts and people wishing to come to Gibraltar to take part in a race in a setting which will surely impress.”

“Gibraltar is already known as a must-visit destination, and we are working hard to reach as wide an audience as possible to entice visitors to the Rock to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Most Read

Local News

Häagen-Dazs to replace Gibraltar Bakery in Casemates

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Local News

Almost 80% of local population gambles, survey finds

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar recognised for international tax cooperation and modernisation plans

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

DPC approves Govt plans for old St Mary’s School, Moorish Castle and Sunrise Motel

Thu 24th Apr, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police seize over €50,000 in undeclared cash at La Linea border

Thu 24th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Visit Gibraltar team takes part in educational macaque experience

25th April 2025

Local News
‘Gibraltar Day’ celebrated at Everest International School in Tangier

25th April 2025

Local News
National Gallery to close ahead of 10th anniversary celebrations

25th April 2025

Local News
Häagen-Dazs to replace Gibraltar Bakery in Casemates

25th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025