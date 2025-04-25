Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race announced at London Marathon Show

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, announced the Gibraltar Under Siege Endurance Race at the TCS London Marathon Show, held at the Excel Centre in London.

The race will take place in Gibraltar from February 28 to March 1, 2026, and is organised by Race Director Dion Mifsud in collaboration with the Gibraltar Tourist Board. It forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative to develop sports-led events, in partnership with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and the Ministry of Sport.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board hosted an exhibitor stand at the Marathon Show to promote the race and the Rock as a destination. Mr Santos attended the event to meet with promoters, exhibitors and other stakeholders.

The endurance race will feature two opening challenges on February 28 an early morning start at 7am, followed by a late afternoon race at 5pm, designed to showcase Gibraltar’s views under the setting sun. The event will conclude with a grand finale on March 1.

Participants will follow a demanding course through the World War II Tunnels, along the Bastion Walls, past the Moorish Castle, up to O’Hara’s Battery, and into St Michael’s Cave. The event aims to combine physical endurance with Gibraltar’s historical and natural landmarks.

Mr Santos said: “The Ministry of Tourism is thrilled to collaborate in this event which will appeal to runners, thrill seekers, history enthusiasts and people wishing to come to Gibraltar to take part in a race in a setting which will surely impress.”

“Gibraltar is already known as a must-visit destination, and we are working hard to reach as wide an audience as possible to entice visitors to the Rock to enjoy everything we have to offer.”