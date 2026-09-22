Gibraltar v São Tomé & Príncipe – A Dementia Awareness International

The Gibraltar Football Association, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority and supported by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, announced that Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team’s FIFA International Friendly against São Tomé & Príncipe is to become the first-ever Dementia Awareness International on the Rock.

The match will take place at Europa Point Stadium tomorrow Wednesday, September 23, kicking off at 6pm.

Ahead of kick-off, the players will walk out alongside two mascots who are living with dementia, putting those affected by the condition at the heart of the occasion and showing that they have a place in our football community.

Gibraltar’s players will also take to the field without their names on the back of their shirts. The gesture will highlight the loss of precious memories that people living with dementia can experience, drawing attention to the impact of the condition on individuals and their loved ones.

For many supporters, football is a lifetime of shared memories: a first match, a favourite player, or an evening spent cheering on Gibraltar with family and friends. Through this dedicated international, the Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Health Authority aim to encourage greater understanding of dementia and show support for those affected across our community.

Gibraltar Football Association General Secretary Ivan Robba stated: “Football brings people together and creates memories that stay with us throughout our lives. This international gives us an opportunity to reflect on what it means when those memories begin to fade, and to stand alongside people living with dementia, their families and carers.

“We are proud to be working with the Gibraltar Health Authority on this initiative. As our two mascots walk out alongside the players, we want everyone affected by dementia to know that they are a valued part of our football family.

“We encourage our supporters to join us at Europa Point Stadium, get behind our national team and help us raise awareness of dementia.”

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Dementia Coordinator Karen Truman said, “Football brings our community together. This match is an opportunity to raise awareness, challenge the stigma around dementia and show our support for people living with dementia and their families. Come along, wear something purple and help us turn the stands purple for dementia awareness!”

Tickets for the match will be free for people living with dementia. For more information, please contact the Dementia Coordinator on 54095524.

The announcement comes at a time when already Gibraltar football has led the way in Europe by introducing some years ago rules within its youth football regulations which limits the exposure for players heading the ball at a young age. This as a response to continued concerns within sport on the impact of heading the ball and the impact of mid-air collisions causing concussions and its eventual impact on the prospect of leading to conditions such as dementia at a later age. These concerns which have been highlighted during recent years through the international media with some well known names in the sport coming forward highlighting the impact of the game on their future health.

The latest campaign aligning with the associations continued policy to address the issues from grassroots. The match bringing awareness of the condition to the forefront.