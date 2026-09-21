Former teacher and Scout leader who preyed on teenage boys jailed 14 years
A former teacher and Scout leader convicted of multiple sexual offences against children was jailed for 14 years on Monday. Clayton Busto, 43, was found guilty by a jury last June of 16 charges involving four victims aged between 14 and 17 at the time of the offences, some of which dated back to 2007. The...
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