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Mon 21st Sep, 2026

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Local News

New bus stop signs and solar-powered lighting rolled out across Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st September 2026

New bus stop signage and solar-powered lighting have been introduced across Gibraltar’s bus network as part of a programme of improvements to public transport.

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited said new signs had been installed at a number of locations, with a design similar in style to those used in London.

The Government said the signage was intended to reflect Gibraltar’s British character.

Signs have been installed at stops including Market Place, Convent Place, British War Memorial, Commonwealth Park, Kingsway, Frontier, Europort, Europa Point, Eastern Beach, Rosia, Catalan Bay, Trafalgar Cemetery, Willis’s Road and Ocean Village.

All bus shelters across the network have also now been fitted with solar-powered lighting.

The units charge during daylight hours and provide lighting during the evening and night without requiring a mains electricity connection.

According to the Government, the lighting is intended to improve visibility for passengers and drivers after dark, while also making timetables, route maps and service information easier to read.

It said the solar-powered units would also avoid the electricity use and installation costs associated with mains-powered lighting.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We are very proud of Gibraltar’s bus service and are always listening to views and working to carry out improvements.”

“The new signs add great British character to our urban landscape, and the solar powered lighting is a sustainable improvement which will improve the users’ experience.”

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