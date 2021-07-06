Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

By Eyleen Gomez
6th July 2021

One the Royal Navy’s most powerful surface warships, the brand new aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, sailed into Gibraltar Tuesday morning on its first port visit outside the United Kingdom. The ship is completing its final sea trials before its first operational deployment at a time when the UK has signalled a proactive “deterrence...

