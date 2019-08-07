Gibraltar Youth Choir to compete at European Choir Games

The Gibraltar Youth Choir under the direction of Christian Santos will be travelling to Gothenburg, Sweden to compete representing Gibraltar in the Grand Prix of Nations at the European Choir Games from August 7 to 11.

Austria, Germany and Latvia were already hosts for one of the most prestigious European choir competitions, the European Choir Games.

This year the fourth edition of the event will once again take place and explore a new destination: Sweden – nation of choristers.

With approximately 600 000 singers, choir singing is one of Sweden’s most popular movements and the country is a perfect location for this international singing event.

The host city for the event has been well chosen, Gothenburg, the country’s second largest city, is a genuine music city where music is close to people’s hearts.

It has a lively alternative music culture and big arena stages. Culture and the arts take center stage in Gothenburg.

Singers from all over the world are invited to join, compete and celebrate a grand festival of choral music in Sweden at the Grand Prix of Nations Gothenburg 2019 & 4th European Choir Games.

There will be over 6000 singers from 170 choirs competing at this event in different categories.

The Gibraltar Youth Choir will be competing in the Pop / Jazz / Show Choir category and hope to repeat the success of their 2013 competition where they became European Champions.

The group of 31 choir members will be accompanied this time by live musicians from the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts who will be a welcome addition to their competition programme.