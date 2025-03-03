Gibraltar Youth Service launches inaugural Youth Achievement Awards to celebrate young leaders

The Gibraltar Youth Service has launched the first Youth Achievement Awards to honour outstanding young individuals and organisations aged 12-25 for their contributions to the community, with nominations open until March 31, and winners announced at a special ceremony hosted by the Minister for Youth.

The Youth Achievement Awards have been designed to celebrate Gibraltar’s next generation of leaders, innovators and change makers. And will recognise and celebrate young people demonstrating excellence, leadership or kindness in areas that inspire others, promote social good or foster community growth.

The Awards embrace a wide range of accomplishments, from volunteerism and environmental activism to innovation and acts of compassion.

The public is invited to nominate deserving individuals who have made meaningful contributions to Gibraltar. Nominees will be divided in two categories: Junior, ages 12-18, and Senior, Ages 19-25. Nominations can also be submitted for organisations or NGOs that embody youth-driven impact.

Nomination forms are available on: https://forms.office.com/e/4JMtvsg9PE

The closing date for nominations is Monday, March 31, 2025.

Nominations will be reviewed and considered by a committee comprised of community leaders and educators. Selections will be based on impact on the community, creativity, inspiration and any challenges overcome. The winners will be announced at a Youth Achievement Awards Ceremony hosted by the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos.

Who said, "Our young people are shaping the future through their creativity, leadership and commitment to community values. These Awards are a platform to celebrate their achievements and hopefully inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

For more information, visit youth.gi or youthservice@gibraltar.gov.gi