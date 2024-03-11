Gibraltarian archaeologist to advise UNESCO panel on water and heritage
A Gibraltarian archaeologist whose work centres on rehabilitating ancient Inca dams for modern use has been appointed as an expert member of a prestigious international panel on water and heritage. Dr Kevin Lane, a senior researcher of the Argentine National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) and University of Gibraltar senior research associate, has become...
