Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltarian couple arrested on suspicion of money laundering after cross-border operation

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2020

A Gibraltarian couple was arrested on Monday on suspicion of money laundering following cross-border cooperation between the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Guardia Civil.

Along with the arrests, a luxury yacht berthed in Gibraltar and a large sum of cash of over 200,000 euros were seized.

Search warrants were executed at a house on the Rock where the money and various electronic devices were seized by the RGP’s Money Laundering Investigation Unit.

Further search warrants were also carried out in commercial premises and an RGP spokesman did rule out further arrests.

The man and woman are believed to have “strong links” with organised crime groups in Spain, the RGP said in a statement.

They have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

The arrests come days after officers from the RGP’s Crime Division executed search warrants in six homes on the Rock.

Across the border, the Guardia Civil carried out searches in 28 properties in the Campo area.

An RGP spokesman said: “Cross border cooperation between law enforcement organisations to tackle transnational organised crime, drug trafficking and money laundering activities is stronger than ever.”

“These groups have no boundaries or borders and we will pursue them tirelessly and also those who facilitate money laundering of the proceeds of crime. Our efforts will continue unabated.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 tests to be offered on request

Mon 6th Jul, 2020

Local News

New tailored modelling tool shines light on Covid-19 in Gibraltar, underscoring need for cautious community response

Mon 6th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Poll points to relaxing attitudes to virus and public health guidance

7th July 2020

Local News
Poll signals mixed views on traffic measures

7th July 2020

Local News
Two years on, police renew witness appeal in Montegriffo murder investigation

7th July 2020

Local News
Marchers show solidarity with global Black Lives Matter movement

7th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020