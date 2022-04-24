Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltarian fashion student focuses on wearability and sustainablity in Masters project

By Guest Contributor
24th April 2022

By Ana Sharma Aspiring fashion designer Lauren Hernandez is a master's student at the London College of Fashion who wants to make menswear interesting, yet wearable and sustainable. Ms Hernandez has been interested in fashion since she was a teenager studying GCSE Textiles in Westside School, then taking lessons with well-known local designer Dorcas Hammond...

