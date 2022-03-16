Gibraltarian film editor in BAFTA awards
Gibraltarian film editor Lesley Posso attended the BAFTA awards on Sunday, as part of the team nominated for the British Short Animation award. Miss Posso had edited the comedy horror animation film ‘Night of the Living Dread’, which was nominated alongside ‘Affairs of the Art’ and the winning film ‘Do Not Feed the Pigeons’. The...
