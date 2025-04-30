Gibraltarian filmmaker’s short comedy selected for Academy Award qualifying festival
Local filmmaker Moe Acharki’s film, The Haunted House Hotel, has been selected in the Academy Award-qualifying ‘In The Palace’ film festival, The movie, which he described as a short film mockumentary comedy based in a hotel where “the rooms are okay, the owner dangerously quirky and the murders deliciously unsolved,” although that might be about...
