Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2021

A 30-year old Gibraltarian has been jailed for four years by a court in Ceuta for assisting in illegal immigration. The man, identified by Spanish authorities only by his initials K.A.M, was arrested last July three miles from Punta Almina in a small boat carrying 15 Moroccan migrants who were trying to cross the Strait...

