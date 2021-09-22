Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences
A 30-year old Gibraltarian has been jailed for four years by a court in Ceuta for assisting in illegal immigration. The man, identified by Spanish authorities only by his initials K.A.M, was arrested last July three miles from Punta Almina in a small boat carrying 15 Moroccan migrants who were trying to cross the Strait...
