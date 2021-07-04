Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

A 32-year old Gibraltarian man has died in Ghana while working as a charity volunteer.

Kabir Advani was pronounced dead earlier today, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

“Kabir was taken to the local hospital which, at the moment, is unable to confirm the cause of death,” the RGP said.

Mr Advani’s family has been informed, the RGP said.

Mr Advani had travelled to Ghana with a group of local volunteers to assist the Gibraltar-based charity ‘Help Me Learn Africa’.

The charity helps support children’s education in developing countries.