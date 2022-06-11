Gibraltarian movie producer signs Hollywood distribution deal
Gibraltarian movie writer, director and producer Ian Serra has signed a deal with Hollywood distribution company Buffalo 8 for three of his movies, including two filmed on the Rock. The deal for The Mount, The Mount 2, and Pandora will bring the movies to screen all around the globe, except in Spain and Mexico, where...
