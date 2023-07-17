Gibraltarian play features in National Theatre Bookshop

A play written by Gibraltarian Louis Emmitt Stern is currently on the shelves of the National Theatre Bookshop in London and Waterstones across the UK.

The National Theatre is home to some of the best-known plays in the world, with its bookshop featuring a selection of plays.

Mr Emmitt-Stern’s play ‘I F***ed You In My Spaceship’ has been performed in the VAULT Festival and later in London’s West End.

The success comes after being called a rising star in Time Out London, the definitive listings guide to culture and entertainment.

“Seeing my play at the National Theatre Bookshop was totally surreal,” Mr Emmitt-Stern said.

“It comes as a result with two major events.”

“The first being the plays transfer from the VAULT Festival into the heart of London's West End for a three-week engagement at Soho Theatre.”

Spaceship was previously published within of the 'Plays From VAULT 6' anthology.

But his publisher Nick Hern Books decided to release a single edition of the play.

“This new stand-alone edition of the play contains a revised version of the script, up-to-date for the Soho Theatre production, along with cast and creative team biographies,” Mr Emmitt-Stern said.

“It's pretty amazing to be able to see my work in bookstores across the UK, including Foyles and Waterstones, but there was something really special about having it at the National Theatre Bookshop.”

“I remember so clearly being there for the first time as a student during the Bayside and Westside A Level Drama trip. Taking it all in.”

“The National Theatre is the home of some of the greatest work of all time.”

“To have my play on the central shelf, in that building, is pretty unbelievable really.”

“I now can't wait to see it on shelves back home, in our brand BookGem bookshop, hopefully very soon.”