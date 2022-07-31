Gibraltarian student in Edinburgh Fringe show ‘Hot Mess’
Gibraltarian student Carmen Anderson will be the assistant producer in a show at the Edinburgh Fringe, one of the world’s largest festivals for art and culture. Miss Anderson is a university student studying Drama and Film at Royal Holloway and is taking on the role as part of Fusebox Theatre, a group owned theatre company...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here