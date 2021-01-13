Gibraltarian ‘wild card’ in Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year
Gibraltarian artist Anna Gannon has been selected as a ‘wild card artist’ in this year’s Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year which kicks off tonight at 9pm. The programme, which is judged by Kathleen Soriano, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Kate Bryan, is in search for the UKs best landscape painter. Mrs Gannon, who currently...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here