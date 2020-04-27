Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltarians in lockdown flock to TikTok

By Gabriella Peralta
27th April 2020

Video-sharing app, TikTok, has taken Gibraltar by storm during the Covid-19 lockdown with people creating short, snappy 60-second videos from the comfort of their homes. The lockdown in Gibraltar has meant people have more time on their hands and nowhere to go, making the app a fun way to pass the time. The app sees...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Three Stena drill platforms await orders off Gibraltar

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Dr Sohail Bhatti outlines ‘seek and destroy’ strategy as Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response evolves

Sat 25th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 will help Gibraltar, UK and Spain ‘visualise shared objectives’ in post-Brexit world

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Neighbours keep positive in lockdown with balcony parties

27th April 2020

Features
Life in a Covid-19 situation has meant a change of pace

27th April 2020

Sports
FIFA to release funds which should aid associations like the Gibraltar FA

25th April 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Man’s best friend, well he is definitely mine in this lockdown

25th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020