Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar’s 2024 Health and Safety Seminar champions resilient, sustainable workplace practices

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2024

The Government of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and Unite the Union, held the 2024 Health and Safety Seminar on Thursday.

This year's seminar was centred around the theme of ‘Building a Resilient Future Towards Sustainable Safety in a Rapidly Changing World’.

The event brought together a diverse group of safety experts, practitioners, and advocates from various organisations and campaign supporters, all united by a common goal: to enhance safety and health standards, said a statement from the Government.

“Representatives from multiple organisations shared their valuable insights, highlighting the challenges they face in their respective fields and the creative solutions they have implemented to overcome these obstacles.”

“This collaborative atmosphere facilitated the exchange of best practices among attendees, allowing them to learn from one another's experiences and successes.”

The Government said that the meeting proved to be a significant success, inspiring participants to think critically about their own approaches to safety and health within their organisations.

Attendees left with actionable strategies and practical tools that they can implement to prioritise safety and health, ensuring that their workplaces not only meet regulatory standards but also foster a culture of safety and well being, said the statement.

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said that the seminar had been extremely successful in bringing together people from different practices to engage on the importance of safety and health standard.

“The insights gained from this seminar will play a crucial role in shaping collective efforts to create resilient and sustainable safety practices that can withstand the challenges of a rapidly changing world. We are committed to building a future where safety is not just a priority but a fundamental aspect of every workplace culture,” he said.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Local News

Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Isolas event sheds light on menopause in the workplace

25th October 2024

Local News
‘Pan Dulces & Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions & Memories’

25th October 2024

Local News
Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

24th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar marks World Polio Day

24th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024