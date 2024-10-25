Gibraltar’s 2024 Health and Safety Seminar champions resilient, sustainable workplace practices

The Government of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) and Unite the Union, held the 2024 Health and Safety Seminar on Thursday.

This year's seminar was centred around the theme of ‘Building a Resilient Future Towards Sustainable Safety in a Rapidly Changing World’.

The event brought together a diverse group of safety experts, practitioners, and advocates from various organisations and campaign supporters, all united by a common goal: to enhance safety and health standards, said a statement from the Government.

“Representatives from multiple organisations shared their valuable insights, highlighting the challenges they face in their respective fields and the creative solutions they have implemented to overcome these obstacles.”

“This collaborative atmosphere facilitated the exchange of best practices among attendees, allowing them to learn from one another's experiences and successes.”

The Government said that the meeting proved to be a significant success, inspiring participants to think critically about their own approaches to safety and health within their organisations.

Attendees left with actionable strategies and practical tools that they can implement to prioritise safety and health, ensuring that their workplaces not only meet regulatory standards but also foster a culture of safety and well being, said the statement.

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said that the seminar had been extremely successful in bringing together people from different practices to engage on the importance of safety and health standard.

“The insights gained from this seminar will play a crucial role in shaping collective efforts to create resilient and sustainable safety practices that can withstand the challenges of a rapidly changing world. We are committed to building a future where safety is not just a priority but a fundamental aspect of every workplace culture,” he said.

