Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar’s A-level students achieve 90% pass rate

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
15th August 2024

Local students at the Gibraltar College, Westside and Bayside Schools received their A-level results today, achieving a combined pass rate of 90%.

For many students, results day is a moment of relief and celebration after years of studying and months of anticipation.

At Bayside and Westside Schools some 15 scholars, who achieved three A grades or more, congratulated one and other on Thursday morning.

The results come after “extremely hard” years for students educators, the Department of Education said.

This cohort saw their schooling disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and today’s results day marks the second year that the marking and grading of examinations returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The overall pass rate of entries graded A* to E has slightly dropped to last year, which was 93%.

This the last cohort of mainly single-gender students to be receiving their results, after years of integrating the students.

Head teacher at Bayside Gaynor Lester said they results day had “been very pleasing”, with students maximising their potential.

“The first thing I always do is look at what the kids had applied for, what they needed, and are they able to do what they wanted to do,” she told the Chronicle.

“The ones I feel who have worked very hard and deserved particular grades, have got the grades they deserved.”

“This is the last all boys’ cohort that we have and they have been particularly great.”

“They have been supportive of the school, so I am very happy to see them succeed.”

“A lot of them have managed to get in their chosen universities or similar courses through clearing.”

For Westside head teacher, Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez, this year’s results day was a full circle moment.

She had taught some of this cohort from the age of three during her time at St Bernard’s school, and has now saw them end their schooling.

“It is wonderful to see the full cycle happen,” she said.

“I am absolutely delighted for them.”

“We have so many success stories that have arisen, people who have overcome significant barriers whether they be illnesses or language barriers or personal circumstances.”

“And to see the resilience and determination from some of these individuals who have achieved wonderful results and are ready to embark on the next stage of their journey.”

MORE FOLLOWS

