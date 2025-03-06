Gibraltar’s Alex Undery becomes BUCS top scorer
Gibraltarian basketball player and Leeds Trinity student Alex Undery finished as the top scorer of the BUCS league this season, making him the highest scorer in the UK’s universities and colleges league. Speaking to the Chronicle, he said it was not something he had anticipated but he found motivation in tracking his position on the...
