Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘diabetes crisis is a ticking time bomb’

Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Gabriella Peralta
13th November 2019

Gibraltar is facing a “diabetes crisis”, health professionals and campaigners warned yesterday, as they revealed that one in four people aged over 55 on the Rock have been diagnosed with the medical condition. The shocking snapshot of Gibraltar’s health came from the GHA’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, and the local charity Diabetes...

