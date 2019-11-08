Gibraltar’s DLT legislation is given ringing accolade by blockchain pioneer at London funds seminar
Whether it is a pair of shoes, a fine meal, or a financial service, a satisfied customer is the best advertisement for anything. And, where Gibraltar’s approach to cryptos or blockchain are concerned, Malcolm Palle – executive chairman and co-founder of Coinsilium, Europe’s first blockchain company –delivered an accolade that any advertiser would welcome at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here