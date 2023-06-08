Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar’s green week focused on sustainable living

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2023

The first Green Week Gibraltar, organized by OTWO Magazine, was recently held with a focus on World Environment Day and Sustainable Living.

The event aimed to encourage reflection on sustainable lifestyles and promote environmental responsibility for the benefit of the planet and future generations.

Organisers called the event a success, attracting hundreds of attendees who enjoyed the family-friendly festival atmosphere.

It added that all businesses involved have committed to participating in future editions, ensuring the event becomes an annual tradition, reinforcing the message of "Our World Our Responsibility."

Marquees were set up along the boulevard area to showcase vegan food options, sustainable solutions, and products used by various service and food establishments. Stalls were set up by various organisations, and these stalls featured natural, handmade, and ecologically friendly items.

Entertainment was provided during the event.

Environmental talks were held featuring 13 speakers who spoke on sustainable development with topics that included sustainable living, conservation, and environmental awareness.
A cycle route event took place, attracting over 250 participants to celebrate World Bicycle Day.

As part of the event, a window shop competition was held, inviting Gibraltar businesses to decorate their displays with the theme "Our World – Our Responsibility." Trusted Novus Bank won this competition.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Local News

Jail for teenager equipped for stealing

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Senior officer investigating McGrail sexual assault allegations had ‘absolutely no concerns’ about whistleblower protection for complainant

Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Local News

McGrail to UK detectives: ‘I’m being stitched up’

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Libyan man awaiting deportation released from prison after 10 months

8th June 2023

Local News
GSD state Chief Minister wrong on funding of Victoria Stadium

8th June 2023

Local News
St Bernard’s embraces healthy living and share experience with parents

8th June 2023

Local News
In evidence to sexual assault trial, McGrail points to ‘contradictions’ in complainant’s ‘delusional fantasy’

8th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023