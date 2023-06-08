Gibraltar’s green week focused on sustainable living

The first Green Week Gibraltar, organized by OTWO Magazine, was recently held with a focus on World Environment Day and Sustainable Living.

The event aimed to encourage reflection on sustainable lifestyles and promote environmental responsibility for the benefit of the planet and future generations.

Organisers called the event a success, attracting hundreds of attendees who enjoyed the family-friendly festival atmosphere.

It added that all businesses involved have committed to participating in future editions, ensuring the event becomes an annual tradition, reinforcing the message of "Our World Our Responsibility."

Marquees were set up along the boulevard area to showcase vegan food options, sustainable solutions, and products used by various service and food establishments. Stalls were set up by various organisations, and these stalls featured natural, handmade, and ecologically friendly items.

Entertainment was provided during the event.

Environmental talks were held featuring 13 speakers who spoke on sustainable development with topics that included sustainable living, conservation, and environmental awareness.

A cycle route event took place, attracting over 250 participants to celebrate World Bicycle Day.

As part of the event, a window shop competition was held, inviting Gibraltar businesses to decorate their displays with the theme "Our World – Our Responsibility." Trusted Novus Bank won this competition.