Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar’s Hindu community celebrates Diwali

Photos courtesy of Hindu Temple Gibraltar.

By Priya Gulraj
13th November 2023

The Moorish Castle this weekend was lit in orange and green to mark the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.

Much as other parts of the world, the local Hindu community celebrated with joy and splendour.

Sunday was the main Diwali day, with special prayers in the Hindu Temple in the afternoon.

This was followed by a meal, langhar, served to those attending and sparklers outside for the little ones.

Many then returned home to pray to the Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, in their homes.

The festival of Diwali spans a period of five days and began on Friday with the festival of Dhanteras, when it is considered auspicious to buy precious metals such as gold or silver as a sign of prosperity.

In Gibraltar, where many local Hindu families own and run businesses, special prayers are held in their shops to mark the occasion.

“Every year preparations for Diwali start weeks in advance,” Karuna Malkani, Chairperson of the Hindu Temple Committee said.

“We start with cleaning the entire temple, we get new clothes for our deities, and after the cleaning is done the Deities are dressed in the new outfits.”

“The temple is decorated with colourful flowers, lights and lamps.”

This year, Haresh and Kamal Bakhru performed the ceremony on behalf of the entire Hindu Community in Gibraltar and the prayers were conducted by the officiating priest, Ishwar Bodha.

“The ceremony commenced by invoking Lord Ganesh, Remover of all Obstacles, and ensuring success in all our endeavours,” Mrs Malkani said.

“Thereafter the nine constellations are invoked, and Goddess Laxmi is invoked which signifies prosperity and wealth.”

“This prosperity and wealth signifies spiritual prosperity and well-being.”

“After this Lord Kuber is invoked, who is regarded as God of wealth. He is also considered as a regent of the north and a protector of the world.”

Prayers and food are offered to the deities, and the rituals are performed with a “deep sense of reverence”.

“Diwali itself is a day of prayers, rituals and mantras along with offerings of sweets and fruits to deities,” Mrs Malkani said.

“After the prayers, the community gathered for a grand feast and share warm wishes.”

“The children lit sparklers celebrating the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”

“Diwali is, thus, a time for renewal, spiritual reflection and togetherness, and represents light and love.”

In his address at the Temple, the President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar, Sunil Chandiramani, said Diwali is a “time to reflect at the year that has passed, and to look forward, with courage, to the year ahead”.

Quoting the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, Mr Chandiramani said Diwali is a “poignant endeavour for a brighter tomorrow”.

This year more than 350 attended the Hindu Temple for the Diwali prayers.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Rise in scabies cases locally

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

As Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, Albares says Spain committed to Gib treaty

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RG soldiers deployed to Estonia in NATO operation

13th November 2023

Local News
Man jailed for string of burglaries

13th November 2023

Local News
Rise in scabies cases locally

13th November 2023

Local News
Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

13th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023