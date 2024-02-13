Gibraltar's indie/post-punk band 'Cedar' heads to UK for mini-tour
By Ellie Mai Murphy Cedar, a four-piece alternative band from Gibraltar, is set to start a UK tour later this month. The band is comprised of four musicians, Patrick Murphy who is the singer and is also on rhythm guitar, Harry Meenagh who plays lead guitar, Bradley Hewett who plays bass, and Daryl Pallas who...
