Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Gibraltar’s military history explored in 100 Ton Gun tour

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
22nd August 2021

By Neve Clinton Children discovered Gibraltar’s past in the last of the Gibraltar National Museum’s historical tours focusing on the 100 Ton Gun. The ‘Walk Through History’ tour was led by Gibraltar National Museum senior tour guide Phil Smith as part of the GSLA summer sports and leisure programme. At the 100 Ton Gun situated...

