Gibraltar’s military history explored in 100 Ton Gun tour
By Neve Clinton Children discovered Gibraltar’s past in the last of the Gibraltar National Museum’s historical tours focusing on the 100 Ton Gun. The ‘Walk Through History’ tour was led by Gibraltar National Museum senior tour guide Phil Smith as part of the GSLA summer sports and leisure programme. At the 100 Ton Gun situated...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here