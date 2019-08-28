Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘most important partnership’ is with UK, Picardo tells Sky

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2019

Gibraltar will always opt for a closer relationship with the United Kingdom if the choice is between the UK and the European Union, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday.

Mr Picardo was speaking to Adam Boulton of Sky News yesterday as part of a wide-ranging interview which also covered the Grace 1 saga.

It was put to Mr Picardo that public opinion in Gibraltar was shifting towards feeling that if the choice was between being in the UK and outside the EU, or being in the EU with a closer relationship with Spain, people would opt for the latter.

But Mr Picardo said there was no evidence of such a shift, adding: “Come hell or high-water, the people of Gibraltar will always choose the former.”

“We will always choose a closer relationship with the United Kingdom if the choice is between the UK or the EU.”

“That’s the reality on the streets in Gibraltar, it’s the reality of what we carry in our hearts and in our veins.”

“Our most important partnership is our partnership with the United Kingdom as part of the British family of nations.”

Asked by Mr Boulton how worried he was by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, Mr Picardo reiterated that the Gibraltar Government believes the best outcome for Gibraltar is to remain in the European Union.

But he said the Gibraltar Government had accepted the democratic vote of the British people to leave the EU.

“My own view is that that is now a decision which is three years’ old and is rather stale,” the Chief Minister said.

“But there is a Government of the United Kingdom and our relationship with the British Government is based on the British Government having made a decision to leave, do or die, on October 31.”

“Therefore our relationship with the UK is more important than our relationship with the EU and we will work with the UK to deliver the best possible outcome for the people of Gibraltar on the morning of November 1.”

Asked if he agreed with the assessment of the Yellowhammer report regarding a potential gridlock at the border, Mr Picardo restated that the document was out-of-date, adding that the section on Gibraltar had been prepared by the Gibraltar Government itself ahead of the original March 29 Brexit deadline.

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

New RHIB for GDP to be shipped by sea after border delay

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Our Gibraltar' winners announced as exhibition opens

28th August 2019

Brexit
Gibraltar’s ‘most important partnership’ is with UK, Picardo tells Sky

28th August 2019

Local News
Consultation on the licensing of communications networks, including 5g

27th August 2019

Local News
GHA announces an additional breast care nurse specialist

27th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019