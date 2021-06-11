Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltarâ€™s new â€˜tallest buildingâ€™ tops out

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
11th June 2021

A topping out ceremony was held at Gibraltarâ€™s â€˜tallest buildingâ€™ EuroCityâ€™s Murano, which stands 22 storeys giving 360degree views of the Rock, Spain and across to Morocco. The newly topped out building is taller than its sister tower â€˜Carraraâ€™ which held the title last April. David Muskett from AKS, the project managers on the development,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarâ€™s new â€˜tallest buildingâ€™ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Careless driving culture leads to 38 traffic collisions in 30 days, RGP says

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
The world of entertainment over 100 years ago

11th June 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Looking back: the Womenâ€™s Grand Prix

11th June 2021

Features
A journey with â€˜The Apostlesâ€™

10th June 2021

Local News
Careless driving culture leads to 38 traffic collisions in 30 days, RGP says

10th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021