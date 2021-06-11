Gibraltarâ€™s new â€˜tallest buildingâ€™ tops out
A topping out ceremony was held at Gibraltarâ€™s â€˜tallest buildingâ€™ EuroCityâ€™s Murano, which stands 22 storeys giving 360degree views of the Rock, Spain and across to Morocco. The newly topped out building is taller than its sister tower â€˜Carraraâ€™ which held the title last April. David Muskett from AKS, the project managers on the development,...
