Mon 10th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar’s nursing history will be celebrated this year, announces GHA School Head

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
10th February 2020

Gibraltar’s past and present nurses will be celebrated with a ‘Florence Nightingale Memorial Service’ later this year, Head of GHA’s School of Health Studies Professor Ian Peate told the Chronicle. The celebrations follow the World Health Organisation’s decision to declare 2020 the international year of the nurse and midwife for the first time. The year...

