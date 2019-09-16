Against Brexit backdrop, Gibraltar goes to the polls on October 17
A general election has been called for Thursday October 17, with voters facing a “stark and binary” decision in electing political leaders to steer Gibraltar through the challenges posed by Brexit. That was the message from the now caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who hopes to secure a third and final term in office and...
