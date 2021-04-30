Gibraltar’s top female players ready to make history
After over a year waiting Gibraltar’s top female footballers will be lining out in what will be their first official competitive UEFA tournament. It was back in October 2019 that Women’s futsal was buzzing after players were first told that they were preparing for the Futsal Euro qualifiers for next year. Preparations started in earnest...
