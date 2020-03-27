Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar’s virtual museum highlights day to day diversity

By Alice Mascarenhas
27th March 2020

The Gibraltar National Museum is daily creating a virtual museum on its social media pages. The aim is to provide direct access on line to all aspects of Gibraltar’s history, heritage, archaeology, natural history, conservation and restoration.

“We are bringing our museum right into people’s homes and people may be surprised, not just of what we have but also of the diversity of our day-to-day work,” Director of the museum, Professor Clive Finlayson told the Chronicle.

The Gibraltar National Museum started work on this latest initiative on 17 March as the news of the spread of Covid-19 began to escalate across Europe. Every day two new features are added to this virtual museum which first highlighted the Gate of Granada, German U-Boat and Neanderthal tools.

Professor Finlayson said they had wanted to show how much and how diverse Gibraltar is in terms of its past and present and how the museum makes sure this is recorded for the future.

Some of the features go behind the scenes with the curators.

“We are aware that this particular aspect has been very popular,” added Professor Finlayson.

But he acknowledged the main aim was to give access to everything about the museum and “the wider Gibraltar because it is something all of us should be proud of.”

Maintaining its educational and public information role, he added, the Gibraltar National Museum would also continue to increase its social media presence so that everyone at home can enjoy the work of the museum in its virtual museum.

You can find the daily updates and virtual museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the museum Web site.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGibraltarMuseum
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GibraltarMuseum
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gibraltarmuseum

Eventually all these new features will be stored in a repository on the museum website as well: https://www.gibmuseum.gi/

