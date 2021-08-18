Gibraltar’s wildlife aids local student's ambitions
Local Zoology student Lillianne Hawkins, 21, has been studying the range of wildlife on the Rock, by collecting data and working with the Barbary Partridges at Tovey Cottage. Miss Hawkins is studying Zoology at the University of Sussex and is between her second and third year of study. She is currently volunteering at Tovey Cottage...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here