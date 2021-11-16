Gibraltar’s young guns ready for challenge against Latvia

Both Tjay De Barr and Julian Valarino were ready to play their role for Gibraltar as they prepare for the match against Latvia tonight.

Tjay De Barr who was adamant he was 100% fit again was relishing the experience admitting that he was “loving” the role he was playing, even the physicality that was being unleashed on him as defenders targeted him.

“I love it I am playing with a lot of confidence and I am happy to lead the line and try and be the reference point for the team to create chances and create opportunities for my team to score goals myself.”

“Obviously it’s as tough job because obviously we play great defenders and beat nations but I take the responsibility with great pride and I am very happy to be playing in the position that I do.”

After his experiences during the European qualifiers where he had been the target of many a defender he had come across TJay De Barr did not shy away from the fact that he was being “hammered” in every match.

“It suites me it’s the kind of style I play football for, you can say it’s on the edge, as every tackle is 50-50 just me or them and I just love.”

Julian Valarino who had found himself thrown in at the deep end this year becoming a regular feature within the squad admitted that things had happened sooner than he had anticipated.

“ It has all happened in a short time but it shows that hard work pays off and it’s good to have a manager and a team that has so much belief in the players.”

“So yes it’s happened sooner than I expected but I’m in the position that I feel I’m ready and I’m ready to play my part in this competition.’

The two young guns will be looking forward to tonight’s match if selected. The confidence of the young players highlighted by a friendly behind the scenes challenge between the two as they both look towards trying to put their name on the scoresheet, both knowing that doing so could be the difference between Gibraltar adding a further page in its football history book or not.