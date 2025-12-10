Gib’s ‘manageable emissions’ fall to lowest level since 2015 as Net Zero Board eyes further cuts

The Government of Gibraltar’s Net Zero Delivery Board met on Tuesday to review the latest emissions data, noting that “manageable emissions” in 2023 were at their lowest since 2015, with a 25% overall reduction driven largely by cleaner energy production from the LNG power station and a 28% drop in road transport emissions.

Key challenges remain in the maritime and aviation sectors, with local boats accounting for 18.7% of emissions and aviation lacking mitigation measures.

The Board discussed major upcoming initiatives, including a comprehensive electric vehicle transition, electrification of Upper Town buses and the taxi fleet, potential Low Emission Zones over a five-year phase-in, and exploration of offshore wind projects requiring environmental impact assessments.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and attended by the Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, Dr John Cortes. It highlighted progress in emission reductions and outlined proposals for future “Green Economy” projects.

Environmental consultants Ricardo reported that “manageable emissions” in 2023, the latest verified data available, were at their lowest levels since 2015. Emissions have dropped by 25% since 2015, with reductions recorded across all sectors.

In the energy sector, a significant decrease in emissions has been attributed to the transition to the new LNG power station. Total energy consumption has remained stable, indicating cleaner production rather than reduced usage.

Road transport emissions in 2023 fell below 2020 levels, representing a 28% reduction since 2015.

The Board also noted the challenges that remain, identifying the maritime and aviation sectors as key areas requiring mitigation.

Local boats now account for 18.7% of total emissions. It was noted that this figure is calculated via fuel sales, including sales to boats from Spain, which differs from how road transport emissions are calculated.

Aviation remains a major contributor, with no current mitigation measures in place.

The Ministry for Transport presented a comprehensive EV transition proposal described as a “significant sector switch” expected to have a major impact on overall emissions. A tender has been issued for Upper Town buses to become fully electric, and plans are underway to electrify the taxi fleet.

The Department of Environment put forward a proposal for consultation on the possible introduction of Low Emission Zones covering Main Street and for foreign vehicles in the Upper Rock. This would be introduced over a phased period of up to 5 years, intended to provide policy certainty for businesses and stimulate demand for electric vehicles.

To further diversify Gibraltar’s energy mix, the Board reviewed existing proposals for offshore wind energy. Any future project would require an Environmental Impact Study in order to encourage private commercial investment.

The Net Zero Delivery Board stated that it remains committed to accelerating these initiatives while supporting economic growth through sustainable development