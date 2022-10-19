GibSams 5th Anniversary Raises Over £800 at Ocean Village Frozen-themed fun day

Ocean Village was the host for a Frozen-themed fun day in aid of GibSams last weekend, which had just under a hundred children and parents joining Ana, Elsa and even Spiderman on an enchanted treasure hunt around the Marina.

“Fun was the order of the day, with face painting from Monique’s Art Face Painting, Fitness and Arts and Crafts with Alexa Donovan and her helpers, and the treasure hunt which drew crowds of excited children who clamoured to find the clues located in the different restaurants, eventually leading to the treasure: a Frozen-themed box of treats,” said a statement from Ocean Village.

“An acoustic concert outside Café Fresco featured fantastic local talent E.V.E, Nicky Borda, Jesse Sampere and Jason Belilo, who all drew a large appreciative audience.”

“The monies raised were in aid of a very important charity on the Rock: the Gibraltar Samaritans,” the statement added.

GibSams work within the local community to provide people with a confidential phone helpline which offers a free listening service to anyone experiencing distress, despair, and suicidal thoughts.

Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams said: “GibSams are very grateful to Ocean Village and especially Emilia for organising a fantastic Family Fun Day with Treasure Hunt. Raising funds and awareness of the essential work we do is so important and reaching a family audience like we did with the Family Fun Day gives us an opportunity to meet members of our community that we may not reach otherwise.”