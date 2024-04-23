Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

GibSams set to host second annual Wellbeing at Work Conference

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2024

GibSams has announced the return of its Wellbeing at Work Conference on Thursday, May 9, aboard the Sunborn.

Building on the success of last year's event, this year's conference promises to deliver even more valuable insights and practical strategies for fostering mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, said a statement from organisers.

The theme of this year's conference, "Sustaining Success Amidst Overwhelm and Burnout," reflects the pressing need for organisations to prioritise employee wellbeing in today's fast-paced work environment.

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance has never been more critical with mounting pressures and demands,” said the statement.

"At GibSams, we are committed to promoting mental health awareness and providing support to individuals in need," says Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams.

"Our Wellbeing at Work Conference is a platform for businesses and professionals to come together, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions for creating mentally healthy workplaces."

The conference will feature a lineup of speakers and industry experts, including Dr Amy Bradley, a renowned author and researcher in compassionate leadership and employee wellbeing.

Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and a panel discussion, all aimed at empowering organisations to prioritise employee mental health and wellbeing.

"This conference is not just about discussing the challenges; it's about finding actionable solutions and strategies organisations can implement to support their employees," added Ms Cuby.

"We invite business leaders, HR professionals, and anyone passionate about workplace wellbeing to join us for this transformative event."

Tickets for the GibSams Wellbeing at Work Conference are now available for purchase.

“Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with industry peers, and positively impact workplace wellbeing in Gibraltar,” said a statement from GibSams.

For more information and to secure a ticket, visit https://gibsams.gi/product/wellbeing-in-the-workplace-conference-ticket or email admin@gibsams.gi.

