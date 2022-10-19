GibTalks 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding the annual GibTalks on Saturday February,4, 2023 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of GibTalks brings a range of local speakers who deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted as opposed to heavy-going academics and agendas.

The speakers will represent a cross-section of the community and will help to make up a rich and varied programme.

In addition, there will be four Vox Pop talks of ten minutes duration in which speakers will be able to speak about any topics they wish keeping within particular guidelines but all in keeping with the event’s aim to promote debate and discussion among the local community.

These will complement the regular fifteen-minute slots for invited speakers, the short-list for which has already been finalised.

For any queries, contact GibTalks via email gibtalks@hotmail.com, or the GCS Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.

