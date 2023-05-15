Gibtelecom files plans for internal office makeover

Gibtelecom has filed a planning application for the dismantling of non-load bearing walls and partitions to create an open plan space as well as the creation of one cellular office space at 15-21 John Mackintosh Square.

No changes are being made to the ground floor.

On the first floor, there will be the demolition of existing glass balustrade with the aim of creating a new boardroom and a new office.

On the second floor, the removal of a non-load bearing wall will create a new meeting room and office.

A larger office on the third floor will be created with the removal of one wall.

On the fourth and fifth floor, the removal of walls will create large open plan offices, with a new kitchenette on the fifth floor also.