Wed 13th Jul, 2022

Gibtelecom full fibre broadband now available to over 60% of premises in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2022

Gibtelecom stated that 4,000 homes and several hundred businesses have successfully upgraded to its fibre broadband, with the installation rated as excellent by its customers.

With over 60% of Gibraltar addresses successfully reached with full fibre broadband from Gibtelecom it means that around 13,000 premises across over 90 residential and business locations can now benefit from gigabit fibre.

According to the company, this hyper-fast broadband connectivity allows for ultra-high definition streaming, no lag and up to 1Gbps of symmetric download and upload speeds.

“Replacing copper lines with hyper-fast fibre connections means that ultra-high-definition content can be streamed without buffering and very large files can be downloaded and uploaded in seconds, even across multiple devices connected simultaneously,” said a statement from the company.

“Simply, you can do much more, faster.”

“This upgrade in technology brings future-ready fibre communications directly to the home.”

A fibre optic cable replaces the old copper wiring since the copper network is being decommissioned. This fibre connection carries all Gibtelecom services, including broadband, TV and landline and has the capacity for any new services in the future.

The upgrade came at no extra cost to Gibtelecom customers, who also receive a free speed upgrade upon migration. The current phase of the migration is focused on the South District area as well as addressing the much-needed demand in and around Main Street for residents and businesses alike. Some customers in Main Street and the surrounding areas are being contacted for appointments to commence installation.

“The target has been set for all of the Main Street area to enjoy fibre broadband by the end of summer,” said the statement.

“The installations team have received high praise to date from those already migrated for their professionalism, punctuality, and patience at the attendance of each appointment where customers were seamlessly moved onto the new fibre service.”

Customers can check their availability for fibre broadband, as well as register their interest online at www.gibtele.com/gigagib.

