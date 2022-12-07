Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibtelecom launches Managed Security Services to counter cyber threats

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2022

Gibtelecom formally launched its Managed Security Services at a customer event recently at the Queens Picturehouse.

The company has signed a strategic partnership with global ICT and security integrator Getronics to add Managed Security capabilities to its expanding enterprise portfolio.

Danny Hook, Director of Enterprise Services at Gibtelecom, said: “Security is a top priority for many of our enterprise customers and we can now assure them that their data and applications remain safe as well as available through the professional expertise offered by Getronics, coupled with our own 24/7 Network Operations Centre and high availability networks.”

“Adding security to our one-stop-shop of network and cloud services is a welcome addition to our portfolio and we are excited to offer this together with a fully accredited and trusted partner with comprehensive security capabilities.”

Customers were treated to a presentation by cybersecurity experts on the growing threat of cyber-attacks and the security frameworks and tools available to protect against these.

For more information about Gibtelecom’s Managed Security Portfolio visit https://www.gibtele.com/managed-security

