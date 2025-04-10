Gibtelecom raises over €2,000 for charity at annual golf tournament

Gibtelecom hosted its annual charity golf tournament at La Reserva Golf Course in Sotogrande, bringing together local golf enthusiasts for a day of competition, networking and fundraising.

The event concluded with a charity raffle, raising over €2,000 for Rifcom, a non-governmental organisation supporting communities living in poverty in the Rif Mountains of Morocco.

The tournament was won by the team of Darren McComb and Santiago Arranz, who took home this year’s trophy following an impressive performance on the course.

Director of Enterprise Services for Gibtelecom, Danny Hook, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to once again bring together our friends, clients and business partners to this wonderful event at La Reserva Golf Course.”

“Not only did we witness great fun on the course, but we also saw the generosity of our participants, who helped raise crucial funds for a fantastic cause.”

“Events like these highlight the importance of working together as a team, and we are honoured to be part of it. And all this happened under the bright sun, after a couple of very long months of rain and storms, which boosted spirits on the day.”

Gibtelecom thanked its event partners for their support, including Viadex, Pragmatic Play, Progolf Shop and Specifix, along with prize donors Vault 13, Khubchands, The Sunborn, The Collective, The Personal Edit, Spirit of the Rock, Orchid Thai Spa, Marble Arc, Vinopolis, EEZ, Music Corner, La Hacienda Links and TSN.