Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Sports

Giles keep flag flying as he finished third in Elite category

By Stephen Ignacio
7th June 2022

Giles Cerisola kept the flag flying for Gibraltar in MTB as he completed another successful weekend of racing. Finishing third in the Elite category (15th overall in the general standings) in the half marathon XII Villa de Rota with a time of 1:26:30.616 Giles finished with a podium to cap what was another successful ride....

