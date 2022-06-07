Giles keep flag flying as he finished third in Elite category
Giles Cerisola kept the flag flying for Gibraltar in MTB as he completed another successful weekend of racing. Finishing third in the Elite category (15th overall in the general standings) in the half marathon XII Villa de Rota with a time of 1:26:30.616 Giles finished with a podium to cap what was another successful ride....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here