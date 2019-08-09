Gingell appeals for book donations
When Joe Gingell recently announced that he had sold all his 1,000 copies ‘Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea’ he began receiving many requests for more copies and has since sold most of his extra copies. The book is a collection of memorabilia about the evacuation of Gibraltar’s civilian population between 1940 and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here